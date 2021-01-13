Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in December

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 6,119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

