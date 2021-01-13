Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.0 days.

Bâloise stock opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.05. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $178.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bâloise in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bâloise in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

