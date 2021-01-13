Ballew Advisors Inc Takes $209,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,550. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $98.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.044 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.