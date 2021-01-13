Ballew Advisors Inc Has $887,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 88,569 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 85,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,787. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $42.34.

