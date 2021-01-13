Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,866 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Five9 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.69. 627,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average of $137.82. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,507,675 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

