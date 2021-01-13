Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 599 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 727,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. 287,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.