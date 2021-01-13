Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. 17,726,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,869. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

