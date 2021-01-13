Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. 17,726,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,869. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.