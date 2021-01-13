Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 143,508 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,508 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

BAC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,086,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,711,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

