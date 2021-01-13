Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $364.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

