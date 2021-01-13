Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 140.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.97.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,497,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.61, for a total value of $3,894,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,999 shares of company stock worth $50,912,874 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.