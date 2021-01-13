Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Invests $53,000 in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,482,000 after buying an additional 154,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 498.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 144,979 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $10,047,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $9,881,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 79,831 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $158.71 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.14.

