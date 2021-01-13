Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 58,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 34.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $770.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

