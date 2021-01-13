Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $42.37 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.69 and a 200 day moving average of $212.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

