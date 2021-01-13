Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $29,000 Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118,477 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

