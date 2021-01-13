Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $179,000 Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $8,625,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 9,000.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 920,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 910,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 831,454 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 50.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 401,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE ING opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

