Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $152,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after buying an additional 190,480 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

