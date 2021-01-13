Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,649 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.85 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.55. The company has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.