Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $11.18 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,969 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,730 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

NYSE WM traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.40. 1,477,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

