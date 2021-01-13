Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Elastic were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after acquiring an additional 353,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elastic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,520,000 after acquiring an additional 174,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $159.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $675,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,235.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $163,380,542. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

