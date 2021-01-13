Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $211.60 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.