Bainco International Investors Takes $34,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,245,000 after buying an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $169.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

