Bainco International Investors Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $5,716,341 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.