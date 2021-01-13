Bainco International Investors Makes New $63,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,638,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $126,108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,252,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after buying an additional 1,556,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

