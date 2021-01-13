Bainco International Investors Makes New $28,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 692,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 140,225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

