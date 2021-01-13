Bainco International Investors Buys New Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,603,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 862.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 214,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 192,392 shares during the period.

VNLA opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.