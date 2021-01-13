Bainco International Investors Buys New Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,603,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 862.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 214,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 192,392 shares during the period.

VNLA opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

