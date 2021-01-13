BaaSid Trading Down 40.4% Over Last 7 Days (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $162,300.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 40.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00410372 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.48 or 0.04281805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.