Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 91.7% in December

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Aytu BioScience has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aytu BioScience by 437.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 220.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aytu BioScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aytu BioScience by 145.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

