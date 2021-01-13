Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Short Interest Update

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXPWQ stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Axion Power International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

