AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. 9,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,116. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $520.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.