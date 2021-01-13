Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.15.

NYSE AVY traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.43. 436,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

