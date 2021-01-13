AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Million

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post $3.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $760,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 298.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $12.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.24 million, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $49.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $374,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.40.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

