AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 3,989 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $17,399,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $9,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AutoNation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

