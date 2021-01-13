Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $899.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $320.13. 824,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,293. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $320.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.77.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

