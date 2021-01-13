Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a growth of 380.9% from the December 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:JG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,436. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $412.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

