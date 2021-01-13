Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a growth of 380.9% from the December 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.
NASDAQ:JG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,436. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $412.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.
About Aurora Mobile
Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.
