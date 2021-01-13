aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $8.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.14. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

