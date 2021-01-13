AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

T stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,365,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

