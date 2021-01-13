AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.16

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 5266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,611.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,547.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott William Drake purchased 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,599.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,096 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after buying an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,953,000 after buying an additional 223,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

