Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

