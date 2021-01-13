ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.93

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) (TSE:ACO.Y) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and traded as low as $37.85. ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.93.

About ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

