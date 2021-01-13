Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 155.2% in December

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the December 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,885,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

