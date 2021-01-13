Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.98 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

