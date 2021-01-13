Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. 14,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $498.13 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,228 shares of company stock worth $1,583,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 306,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

