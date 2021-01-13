ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the December 15th total of 775,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,478.0 days.
ASOS stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.
About ASOS
