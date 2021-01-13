ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the December 15th total of 775,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,478.0 days.

ASOS stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Get ASOS alerts:

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.