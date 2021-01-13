ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 6,100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,050.25 ($65.98).

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock traded up GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,326 ($69.58). The company had a trading volume of 771,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,688.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,497.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The firm has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 42.64.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total value of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42). Also, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

