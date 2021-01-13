ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ (ASLN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

