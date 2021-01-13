Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of ASHTY opened at $203.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $205.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.