ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $72.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE ASGN traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. 251,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,056. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.41 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $978,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,056,217.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $538,534.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,977 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

