Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.20. Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 6,105 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$19.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

