Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.78

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 39504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

